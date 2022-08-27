SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment case
SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment case
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled a hearing of the sexual harassment case involving singers Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar on September 2.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear Meesha’s appeal for cross-examination on video link.

Earlier, a trial and high court had dismissed Meesha’s request prompting her to file an appeal in the top court. Subsequently, the SC issued notice to the Teefa in trouble star and other parties involved in the case.

Previously in April 2018 the Jugni singer took to her Twitter handle and claimed that she had been subjected to sexual harassment “of a physical nature” by her co-star Ali Zafar on multiple occasions using the hashtag #MeToo to link it with a global campaign against sexual harassment and assault. The Rockstar singer in June 2018 had filed a defamation suit in Lahore court through his lawyer, requesting it to direct Ms Shafi to tender an apology over levelling baseless allegations and pay Rs1 billion in damages.

On September 29, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing booked singer Meesha Shafi, model Iffat Omar and seven others on the accusations of running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment case
