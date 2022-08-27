Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves crashes a wedding in England

A UK couple's wedding became the centre of attention when an unexpected guest attended their wedding ceremony.

James and Nikki Roadnight got a sweet surprise as the seasoned Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves attended their wedding reception.

Pictures of Reeves with the couple quickly went viral on multiple social media platforms.

Twitter user Nikki Roadnight shared a few pictures along with a simple caption that read, “Had the most amazing weekend!!” The pictures she shared show her and her husband with the actor.

According to Newsweek, Roadnight stated: "My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to. He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

She further added, "It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!"

On the work front, Reeves is a legendary actor most famous for Matrix. He made a comeback in Hollywood with his action-packed series John Wick.