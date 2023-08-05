Twitter raves about Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha' a after its release on YouTube

Since its release on YouTube on Friday, 'Zindagi Tamasha' (Circus of Life) by renowned filmmaker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat has been receiving overwhelming praise from Twitter users.

Despite facing numerous obstacles on its path to the audience, the film's compelling story and thought-provoking themes have struck a deep chord with the viewers.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release in Pakistan on March 18, 2022, 'Zindagi Tamasha' encountered unexpected challenges due to its sensitive portrayal of certain themes and characters. Consequently, the cinematic release was indefinitely put on hold, sparking curiosity among fans and tweeps who are now attempting to understand the reasons behind its recurrent cancellations. Contrary to the controversies, many are hailing it as the "most authentic" Pakistani film ever.

One Twitter user expressed bewilderment, stating, "Just watched 'Zindagi Tamasha,' a film banned in Pakistan. It truthfully depicts the religious-hypocritical standards prevalent in typical Pakistani urban society. Wondering what justification led to banning this thought-provoking film?"

Watched #ZindagiTamasha, a film banned in Pakistan. The film truly depicts the religious-hypocritic standards of the typical Pakistani urban society. Wondering what the hell made the justification to ban the film? pic.twitter.com/R0lMcBDJZg — Majid Khan Momand (@Majid_Momand) July 29, 2023

Another viewer praised the film's content and Sarmad Khoosat's exceptional filmmaking skills, exclaiming, "Halfway into 'Zindagi Tamasha,' and the constant heartache I'm feeling is just beyond... Sarmad Khoosat productions never disappoint in terms of content, quality, and production. I became his lifelong fan after watching 'Manto'."

Half way into Zindagi Tamasha and the constant heart ache I'm feeling is just beyond.....

I knew it, Sarmad khosat production never disappoint in terms of Content, quality and production.

Watched his Manto and I'm his fan for life since.#ZindagiTamasha pic.twitter.com/LRStN4vjei — Surreal (@saryal_says) August 4, 2023

Twitter users were captivated by the film's controversies and lauded its ability to provoke thought. One tweet reads, "Why all the fuss and controversy around 'Zindagi Tamasha'? I just watched it, and it's truly thought-provoking and heart-touching. It follows the journey of a man living a simple life, and one seemingly harmless aspect of his life triggers the 'perfect' maulvis (clerics) of our society."

why there was all the fuss and the controversy around it? I just watched zindagi tamasha and truly it’s thought provoking and heart touching watch. it’s a journey of a man who lives a simple life and one harmless interest of his triggers the “perfect” maulvis of our society. pic.twitter.com/WXat9HT2na — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) August 4, 2023

The film's ability to shed light on the intricate social and cultural nuances of Pakistani society garnered admiration from viewers. Another Twitter user remarked, "I just finished watching 'Zindagi Tamasha,' what a brilliant film. It subtly exposes the culture of our 'Muslim' country, where presenting a facade of being a true Muslim is deemed more important and respected than genuinely embodying the values."

I just finished watching Zindagi Tamasha, what a brilliant film. How subtly it exposed the culture of our 'muslim' country where having a facade of being a true muslim is more important and respected than ACTUALLY being a true muslim. #ZindagiTamasha — Maahnoor Khan (@khan_maahnoor) August 4, 2023

Many praised Khoosat's bravery in addressing sensitive subjects despite facing opposition. One tweet expressed, "Absolutely stunned by 'Zindagi Tamasha.' If the right-wing campaign against the film horrified you, the film will leave you heartbroken by the time it's over."

absolutely stunned by Zindagi Tamasha. if the rightwing campaign against the film horrified you, it will leave you heartbroken by the time the film is over. — Saba Imtiaz (@SabaImtiaz) August 4, 2023

we’re so lucky to see sarmad khoosat’s art and have a filmmaker like him who highlights controversial yet harsh reality of our society. just started watching zindagi tamasha and I just want to say what a loss. this movie deserved a cinematic release. pic.twitter.com/sQQNSQneuJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) August 4, 2023

This movie is the true depiction of the saying "When you show mirror to the society they become your enemies" . it shows the narrow mindedness of the people and society. When you held accountable for their deeds they will make you a worst example. #Sarmadkhosat #zindagitamasha pic.twitter.com/gZ1NaQIyL7 — Saad Khan (@Saadkhan15_) August 4, 2023

#ZindagiTamasha is such a heartfelt movie. You can watch every Hollywood movie and it still won't fill the void left by the lack of well written local films. A tragedy that we're deprived of watching this in cinema. Kudos to @KhoosatFilms and team for such a beautiful film. pic.twitter.com/IkN5Wy3eib — π∆ (@not_achef) August 4, 2023

In 2019, the film premiered at the 24th International Busan Film Festival, leaving a significant impact on the audience and critics alike. It received accolades at Busan and the 2021 Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, solidifying its reputation as a compelling masterpiece of cinema.