Twitter raves about Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha' a after its release on YouTube

07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Since its release on YouTube on Friday, 'Zindagi Tamasha' (Circus of Life) by renowned filmmaker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat has been receiving overwhelming praise from Twitter users.

Despite facing numerous obstacles on its path to the audience, the film's compelling story and thought-provoking themes have struck a deep chord with the viewers.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release in Pakistan on March 18, 2022, 'Zindagi Tamasha' encountered unexpected challenges due to its sensitive portrayal of certain themes and characters. Consequently, the cinematic release was indefinitely put on hold, sparking curiosity among fans and tweeps who are now attempting to understand the reasons behind its recurrent cancellations. Contrary to the controversies, many are hailing it as the "most authentic" Pakistani film ever.

One Twitter user expressed bewilderment, stating, "Just watched 'Zindagi Tamasha,' a film banned in Pakistan. It truthfully depicts the religious-hypocritical standards prevalent in typical Pakistani urban society. Wondering what justification led to banning this thought-provoking film?"

Another viewer praised the film's content and Sarmad Khoosat's exceptional filmmaking skills, exclaiming, "Halfway into 'Zindagi Tamasha,' and the constant heartache I'm feeling is just beyond... Sarmad Khoosat productions never disappoint in terms of content, quality, and production. I became his lifelong fan after watching 'Manto'."

Twitter users were captivated by the film's controversies and lauded its ability to provoke thought. One tweet reads, "Why all the fuss and controversy around 'Zindagi Tamasha'? I just watched it, and it's truly thought-provoking and heart-touching. It follows the journey of a man living a simple life, and one seemingly harmless aspect of his life triggers the 'perfect' maulvis (clerics) of our society."

The film's ability to shed light on the intricate social and cultural nuances of Pakistani society garnered admiration from viewers. Another Twitter user remarked, "I just finished watching 'Zindagi Tamasha,' what a brilliant film. It subtly exposes the culture of our 'Muslim' country, where presenting a facade of being a true Muslim is deemed more important and respected than genuinely embodying the values."

Many praised Khoosat's bravery in addressing sensitive subjects despite facing opposition. One tweet expressed, "Absolutely stunned by 'Zindagi Tamasha.' If the right-wing campaign against the film horrified you, the film will leave you heartbroken by the time it's over."

In 2019, the film premiered at the 24th International Busan Film Festival, leaving a significant impact on the audience and critics alike. It received accolades at Busan and the 2021 Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, solidifying its reputation as a compelling masterpiece of cinema.

