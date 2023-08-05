Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushay Abbasi treat fans with exclusive pictures from Anzela Abbasi's Mehndi

The talented and stunning Pakistani television actor, Juvaria Abbasi, who has been a prominent figure in the industry for many years, started her acting journey at an early age. Her PTV dramas garnered immense love from fans. She tied the knot with fellow actor Shamoon Abbasi and together they have an adorable daughter named Anzela Abbasi. Anzela, following in her parents' footsteps, has proven herself as a brilliant actor and musician.

Recently, Anzela's grand Mehndi event took place and it was attended by renowned Pakistani actors. Anzela Abbasi is all set to tie the knot with Tashfeen Ansari and the couple looks absolutely stunning together.

Today, both Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushay Abbasi shared their beautiful HD pictures from the Mehndi event. Juvaria Abbasi looked resplendent in a gorgeous purple Angrakha, exuding elegance and charm on her daughter's big day.

Anoushay Abbasi, equally captivating, posted her pictures donning a lovely green outfit paired with a pink dupatta, radiating a delightful aura. The mother-daughter duo graced the occasion with their undeniable beauty and style.

