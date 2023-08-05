Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

Says minister requesting her not to release his videos
Shortly before former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in the Toshakhana case on Saturday, popular Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah warned in a tweet that she would upload all pictures and videos in her phone on social media if Khan is arrested.
Khan was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore shortly after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case.
سننے والے سن لیں اگر عمران خان صاحب کو گرفتار کرنے کی کوشش کی گئی تو اپنے فون میں موجود تمام پکس اور وڈیوز سوشل میڈیا پر اپلوڈ کردوں گی۔#ImranKhan— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 5, 2023
In another tweet, Hareem said the only crime Khan has committed is that he wants to change the fate of Pakistan, he cares for the poor, he exposes the elite class and he does not bow to the mafias.
خان کا جرم یہ کہ وہ اس ملک کی تقدیر بدلنا چاہتا۔ خان کا جرم یہ کہ وہ غریبوں کے بارے میں سوچتا ہے۔ خان کا جرم یہ کے وہ اس ملک کی اشرافیہ کو ایکسپوز کرتا ہے۔ خان کا جرم یہ کہ وہ مافیا کے سامنے سر نہیں جھکاتا۔#ImranKhan— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 5, 2023
In yet another tweet, Hareem said in an apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that the one who looted poor Pakistanis' money is enjoying his life in London and the one who set up three hospitals for free treatment of cancer is facing an unfair punishment.
پاکستانیوں کا پیسہ لوٹ کر بیرون ملک جائدادیں بنانے والا لندن میں مزے کررہا ہے اور فری علاج والے تین کینسر ہسپتال بنانے والا غیرمنصفانہ سزا بھگت رہا۔👏🏻— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 5, 2023
ویلکم ٹو پاکستان!#ImranKhan
In her fourth tweet after Imran Khan's arrest, Hareem said "we are not idiots", everyone knows that Khan has been arrested at the behest of "absconding thief" Nawaz Sharif and his fraud daughter. She said that a government minister is now requesting her not to release his videos and saying that it was not in their power to release Imran Khan.
وڈیوز اپلوڈ مت کرنا، ہمارے ہاتھ میں کچھ نہیں، حکومتی وزیر کی منیتیں۔ ہم سب بیوقوف تو نہیں۔ سب کو پتہ عمران خان صاحب کو چور بھگوڑے نواز شریف اور اسکی جعلساز بیٹی کی خواہش پر گرفتار کیا گیا۔#ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/mAJz6MdFgP— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 5, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
