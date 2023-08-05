Search

Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

Says minister requesting her not to release his videos

Web Desk 08:21 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Source: Twitter

Shortly before former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in the Toshakhana case on Saturday, popular Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah warned in a tweet that she would upload all pictures and videos in her phone on social media if Khan is arrested.

Khan was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore shortly after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

In another tweet, Hareem said the only crime Khan has committed is that he wants to change the fate of Pakistan, he cares for the poor, he exposes the elite class and he does not bow to the mafias.

In yet another tweet, Hareem said in an apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that the one who looted poor Pakistanis' money is enjoying his life in London and the one who set up three hospitals for free treatment of cancer is facing an unfair punishment.

In her fourth tweet after Imran Khan's arrest, Hareem said "we are not idiots", everyone knows that Khan has been arrested at the behest of "absconding thief" Nawaz Sharif and his fraud daughter. She said that a government minister is now requesting her not to release his videos and saying that it was not in their power to release Imran Khan.

