Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

Shortly before former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in the Toshakhana case on Saturday, popular Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah warned in a tweet that she would upload all pictures and videos in her phone on social media if Khan is arrested.

Khan was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore shortly after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

سننے والے سن لیں اگر عمران خان صاحب کو گرفتار کرنے کی کوشش کی گئی تو اپنے فون میں موجود تمام پکس اور وڈیوز سوشل میڈیا پر اپلوڈ کردوں گی۔#ImranKhan — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 5, 2023

In another tweet, Hareem said the only crime Khan has committed is that he wants to change the fate of Pakistan, he cares for the poor, he exposes the elite class and he does not bow to the mafias.

خان کا جرم یہ کہ وہ اس ملک کی تقدیر بدلنا چاہتا۔ خان کا جرم یہ کہ وہ غریبوں کے بارے میں سوچتا ہے۔ خان کا جرم یہ کے وہ اس ملک کی اشرافیہ کو ایکسپوز کرتا ہے۔ خان کا جرم یہ کہ وہ مافیا کے سامنے سر نہیں جھکاتا۔#ImranKhan — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 5, 2023

In yet another tweet, Hareem said in an apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that the one who looted poor Pakistanis' money is enjoying his life in London and the one who set up three hospitals for free treatment of cancer is facing an unfair punishment.

پاکستانیوں کا پیسہ لوٹ کر بیرون ملک جائدادیں بنانے والا لندن میں مزے کررہا ہے اور فری علاج والے تین کینسر ہسپتال بنانے والا غیرمنصفانہ سزا بھگت رہا۔👏🏻

ویلکم ٹو پاکستان!#ImranKhan — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 5, 2023

In her fourth tweet after Imran Khan's arrest, Hareem said "we are not idiots", everyone knows that Khan has been arrested at the behest of "absconding thief" Nawaz Sharif and his fraud daughter. She said that a government minister is now requesting her not to release his videos and saying that it was not in their power to release Imran Khan.