John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot AGAIN!

John Cena, American professional wrestler-turned-actor, is in the news for tying the knot for the second time with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

As the event took place at The Vancouver Club in Canada, the couple was joined by family and friends.

Cena and Shariatzadeh had already taken their wedding vows on October 12, 2020, 21, months after getting hitched at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida.

The WWE wrestler, rocking in a navy suit, headed to the venue with the bride who looked stunning in a backless white dress, according to media outlets.

The wedding location meant a lot to the couple, as Cena met his now-wife on the sets of his 2019 comedy Playing with Fire, which was filmed in Vancouver.

Shariatzadeh was born in Iran but holds Canadian citizenship. She was pictured holding hands and kissing the WWE star sometime ago and this sparked rumours about the duo dating.

The F9 actor is tied with Ric Flair, an American wrestler, for the most world championship reigns in professional wrestling history.

Shariatzadeh is a Canadian engineer who works as a product manager for a computer software development firm.

