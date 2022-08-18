Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in latest snap

Rising star Alizeh Shah is undoubtedly blessed with beauty and talent. The Ehd e Wafa star often enchants her fans by posting pictures and videos of herself on her social media handles.

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress has an enthralling Instagram feed which is proof of her glam looks, adventurous spirits and rebellious nature.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old beauty dropped some snaps and needless to say, her transformation has left fans stunned as she has shed a lot of weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.