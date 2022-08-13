Alizeh Shah looks stunning in latest photos

Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah’s stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet since the Ehd e Wafa star turn heads with her every move.

Alizeh has revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Her transformation has definitely created havoc within the public.

In her latest Instagram post, the Tanna Banna actress was spotted flaunting her glam look in ethnic outfit. Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she mesmerized everyone with her long hair, stunning makeup and doe eyes.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.