Opportunity Club, Bahria University organize Young Leaders Summit bringing youth issues to limelight

LAHORE – The Young Leaders Summit 2022 was held at Bahria University Lahore organized by Opportunity Club and Bahria University Lahore Campus, in which several important topics were discussed including the UN SDGs on the occasion of World Youth Day.

The Summit, supported by Pakistan Club and Lailmah Khan Foundation, was presided over by the Director Bahria University Lahore Campus Commodore Naveed Anwar Cheema SI (M), T.Bt while, Honorary Consul General Lahore of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joya appeared as the chief guest.

In the first session on the topic of Sustainable Development Goals, the Chairperson of the Department of Social Work, University of Punjab Professor Dr. Syeda Mahnaz Hassan, Consultant United Nations Population Fund Sarfraz Kazmi, and the first woman from South Punjab to address the VNR SDGs Forum at the United Nations, Sehrish Naz participated. The speakers reviewed the importance of SDGs, and the status of work on these goals in Pakistan and covered various aspects of SDGs.

In the second session on youth leadership, Guinness world record holder Farhan Ayub, Prime Minister National Youth Council member Joshua Dilawar, Diana Awardee Hassan Ashraf, and journalist & educationist Masood Raza Aheer talked about their success stories and motivated the participants.

Noted Pakistani social entrepreneur, writer, and a former civil servant Dr. Amjad Saqib, the founder and executive director of Akhuwat Foundation, gave a special address at the summit. Digital marketing expert & founder Dankash Syed Kashif Shah and CEO E-Comrades, Digi Skills, and Amazon VA Instructor Hafiz Ahmed guided the participants regarding modern business trends and the use of social media.

Addressing the summit, CEO Opportunity Club Ahsan Kamray said that on the occasion of World Youth Day, leaders from 7 different cities and heads & teams of more than 25 youth organizations participated in this summit while 30 youngsters have been awarded in recognition of their work.

We have brought young changemakers together on a platform, the secret of the country's development is that everyone unites and moves forward in a positive direction, he added.

Director Bahria University Lahore Campus Commodore Naveed Anwar Cheema SI (M) T.Bt gave the closing remarks, thanked all the guests, and said that this summit is just the beginning of encouraging the youth, Bahria University pays special attention to education as well as extracurricular activities. We will continue to organize such programs in the future which can benefit the nation and especially the youth. Educationist Syeda Rozy Rizvi, social worker Lailma Khan, Sana Saif & Saiful Azam Khan from Pakistan Club, and businessman Sadiq Sabir were among the other important guests.

15 'Young Leader Awards' were given to Advocate Fizza Kamray, Asad ur Rehman, Ayesha Mehmood, Chaudhry Uzair Saeed, Dr. Mohsin Kamal, Eiman Jawwad, Farhan Ayub, Haider Hassan, Irfan Manzoor, Komal Tahawar Khan, Muhammad Adeel Javed, Sana Saif, Nabeel Rasheed, Shoaib Sabir while the 15 recipients of the 'Emerging Leader Award' were Aliaha Rathore, Amna Malik, Ansa Asim, Gul e Fatima, Mehar Shehryar, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Muzzamil Saeed, Muhammad Nadeem Mushtaq Mayo, Razi Kamray, Rehma Dania, Sadia Kamray, Syed Zohaib Kirmani, Zaeem Hussain, Zunaira Arshad Awan, and Imran Ahmed.

During the summit, 75 years of Independence of the country were also specially celebrated, the cake cutting ceremony was held in this regard and the La’al band also gave an excellent musical performance.