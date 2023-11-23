Search

Rakhi Sawant's surprise entry into Aftab Iqbal’s show sparks social media frenzy

Maheen Khawaja
05:03 PM | 23 Nov, 2023
Aftab Iqbal, revered as one of Pakistan's most distinguished hosts, has carved a niche for himself with his profound appreciation for poetry, literature, and history.

Pioneering a unique concept on Pakistani television, his show stands out as a blend of intellect and humour, featuring some of the country's top comedians and weaving current affairs seamlessly with literary and historical references.

In an unexpected twist, the entertainment realm experiences an extraordinary crossover as Rakhi Sawant, the undisputed drama queen of Bollywood known for her distinctive antics, prepares to join Iqbal's show in Dubai. The rendezvous between the duo promises an intriguing blend of intellectual discourse and unabashed drama. 

As fans eagerly anticipate this unconventional pairing, the buzz surrounding Rakhi's appearance on Aftab Iqbal's show continues to captivate netizens. Here's what fans had to say:

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

