Ahmad Shah’s baby sister Ayesha passes away

Ahmad Shah, a beloved child star known for his appearances on ARY's Ramadan transmissions and Jeeto Pakistan, has been left heartbroken by the passing of his youngest sister, Ayesha. Ahmad, who gained immense popularity following his viral video "Peechay Toh Dekho," frequently shared adorable videos of himself and his siblings, Umar and Abu Bakar, captivating hearts across the nation.

Ayesha's untimely demise has plunged the Shah family into profound sorrow. Shah had previously informed his fans about her hospitalization, and her passing has left a void in the family's lives. Sharing the news on his Instagram account, he expressed his grief, writing, "Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajioon. May Allah grant my little sister Ayesha Jannah and give us strength to bear this loss."

The four siblings shared a special bond, and Ahmad's Instagram feed was filled with heartwarming moments captured with his precious sister.