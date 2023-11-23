Imran Khan terms Khawar Maneka’s claims about Bushra Bibi false, says Marwat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has rejected the claims made by Khawar Maneka about the former first lady Bushra Bibi as false, said his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat.

Marwat said Pakistan was plunging into new lows instead of heading towards democracy. He said efforts were being made of minus the PTI from politics and for this, interventions are being made in personal affairs of the party leaders.

The reaction comes days after Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi, made explosive revelations about her relationship with Imran Khan in a talk show. He alleged the PTI chief of ruining his happily married life.

He claimed that Bushra first met with Imran Khan during the PTI’s Islamabad sit-in and later they started holding long telephone calls in nights.

Maneka claimed that Bushra Bibi, when she was still married to him, used to visit the PTI chief’s house in Bani Gala without informing him as he also owned a house in the same locality.