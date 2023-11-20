Khawar Maneka says Imran Khan ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi

As press conferences and TV interviews against former prime minister Imran Khan continue to surface every other day, now Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, has come up with allegations against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.
Speaking on a live show on Monday, Maneka said the PTI chief ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi after he chose her as his spiritual guide or pir. “Our marriage lasted for 28 years...we had a very happy married life and Imran Khan ruined it in the guise of a devotee,” he added.
Maneka said Bushra Bibi married Imran one and a half months after he divorced her in November 2017. However, he said he was unaware of it. “I and my children were not aware of this marriage that's why I denied it when asked by the media,” he said.
Khan had married Bushra Bibi in January 2018 but pictures of the marriage were released on February 18. Maneka said Imran would visit his house without his “consent” and he was not happy with Bushra's meetings with the PTI chief.
During the PTI sit-in in Islamabad, Maneka said the former first lady’s sister Maryam Wattoo arranged a meeting between the PTI chief and Bushra.
After the first meeting, Maneka said the PTI chief and Bushra started meeting in Islamabad frequently.
Divulging details of the relationship between Imran and Bushra, Maneka said Bushra would make long phone calls to Imran at night using a phone number provided by Farah Gogi on Imran Khan's request.
He said he has a residence in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area and Bushra Bibi would meet the PTI chief at his house in the same vicinity without his permission. Six months before the marriage, Bushra “separated from me” and went to her house in Pakpattan city, Maneka said, adding that Bushra refused to return home despite his insistence.
Maneka said one day, he received a text message from Farah Gogi, asking him to divorce Bushra. “I went to Bushra and asked her do you want a divorce? She bowed her head and did not answer,” he said.
Maneka said he sent the divorce papers to her through Farah Gogi on November 14, 2017. Later, he said Farah Gogi and Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of the PTI chief, asked him to change the date of divorce on papers and keep mum as “Imran Khan wants to become the prime minister”.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
