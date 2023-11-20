Khawar Maneka says Imran Khan ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi

As press conferences and TV interviews against former prime minister Imran Khan continue to surface every other day, now Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, has come up with allegations against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Speaking on a live show on Monday, Maneka said the PTI chief ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi after he chose her as his spiritual guide or pir. “Our marriage lasted for 28 years...we had a very happy married life and Imran Khan ruined it in the guise of a devotee,” he added.

Maneka said Bushra Bibi married Imran one and a half months after he divorced her in November 2017. However, he said he was unaware of it. “I and my children were not aware of this marriage that's why I denied it when asked by the media,” he said.

Khan had married Bushra Bibi in January 2018 but pictures of the marriage were released on February 18. Maneka said Imran would visit his house without his “consent” and he was not happy with Bushra's meetings with the PTI chief.

Imran's first meeting with Bushra

During the PTI sit-in in Islamabad, Maneka said the former first lady’s sister Maryam Wattoo arranged a meeting between the PTI chief and Bushra.

After the first meeting, Maneka said the PTI chief and Bushra started meeting in Islamabad frequently.

Divulging details of the relationship between Imran and Bushra, Maneka said Bushra would make long phone calls to Imran at night using a phone number provided by Farah Gogi on Imran Khan's request.

He said he has a residence in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area and Bushra Bibi would meet the PTI chief at his house in the same vicinity without his permission. Six months before the marriage, Bushra “separated from me” and went to her house in Pakpattan city, Maneka said, adding that Bushra refused to return home despite his insistence.

Maneka said one day, he received a text message from Farah Gogi, asking him to divorce Bushra. “I went to Bushra and asked her do you want a divorce? She bowed her head and did not answer,” he said.

Maneka said he sent the divorce papers to her through Farah Gogi on November 14, 2017. Later, he said Farah Gogi and Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of the PTI chief, asked him to change the date of divorce on papers and keep mum as “Imran Khan wants to become the prime minister”.