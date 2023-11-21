Search

Gold prices in Pakistan remain under pressure – Check today gold rates here

08:29 AM | 21 Nov, 2023
Gold Rates in Pakistan
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 November 2023

After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.

In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – Check latest Dollar, Pound, Riyal rates

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

