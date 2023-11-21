Gold prices in Pakistan remain under pressure – Check today gold rates here

Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 November 2023

After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.

In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.

