Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold recorded gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs257,700.
Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs220,936.
The precious commodity also saw upward trend in the international market where per ounce price increased by $19 to reach $2,458.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,950 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,443.41.
A day earlier, gold prices saw no change in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday despite rising prices globally.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price remained stable at Rs256,500.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold stood at Rs219,907 without any change.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Aug-2024/what-will-be-the-new-petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-from-august-16
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.