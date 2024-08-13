Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold recorded gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs257,700.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs220,936.

The precious commodity also saw upward trend in the international market where per ounce price increased by $19 to reach $2,458.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,950 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,443.41.

A day earlier, gold prices saw no change in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday despite rising prices globally.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price remained stable at Rs256,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold stood at Rs219,907 without any change.

