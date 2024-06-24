Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

Search

Gold & SilverPakistan

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Source: File photo

After a decline in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan rose on Monday, mirroring an increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola reached Rs242,000, marking a single-day gain of Rs500.

The price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429, selling at Rs207,476, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, the price of gold per tola had decreased by Rs1,400, settling at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

Internationally, gold prices rose on Monday. According to APGJSA, the rate was $2,328 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after gaining $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

In April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

