Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 September 2023

Web Desk 08:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 September 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,615.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660

