Punjab notifies closure of schools on Friday, Saturday in smog-hit cities

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding closure of all educational institutions on Friday and Saturday as party of safety measures for prevention and control of smog disease in the province.

A notification issued by Relief Commission Nabeel Javed had declared Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions as calamity affected areas due to smog. It added that there shall be “restricted movement” in the area of the said divisions.

“All Public and private schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions shall remain closed on Friday and Saturday,” reads the notification.

جمعہ اور ہفتہ کو تعلیمی ادارے بند رہیں گے!



وزیراعلیٰ @MohsinnaqviC42 نے لاہور سمیت 6 ڈویژنز کے تعلیمی اداروں میں جمعے اور ہفتے کی عام تعطیل کا اعلان کر دیا pic.twitter.com/7HFF3XvwF6 — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) November 23, 2023

It said that all markets, shops and restaurants shall open after 3:00pm on Friday and Saturday, adding that all office “shall open after 3:00 PM on Saturday”.