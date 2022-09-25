Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed set the dance floor on fire at HUM Award show
This year’s HUM TV Award show has become talk of the town for many reasons. The event features many Pakistani showbiz celebrities gathering on a forum and entertaining their audience in Toronto, Canada. 

One of the many phenomenal reel-life couples Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed stole the hearts of netizens with their outstanding performance during the award show.

Aamir and Saeed's chemistry is primarily the reason behind their unparalleled bond as an on-screen couple. The Mere Humsafar duo gave a performance of a lifetime and set the stage on fire with with their killer dance moves. 

For the unversed, the Mere Humsafar lead actors -Aamir and Saeed- gained huge popularity in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Both the actors are currently riding high on the success of Mere Humsafar adding a plethora of applause and praise to their already successful portfolios.

