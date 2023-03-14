Search

Salman Khan makes a surprising confession about proposing Juhi Chawla

14 Mar, 2023
Salman Khan makes a surprising confession about proposing Juhi Chawla
Source: Youtube

Indian film star Salman Khan, who is known for avoiding marriage, is making headlines once again.

An old interview of Salman Khan from the 1990s has resurfaced. In the interview, Salman discloses that he once asked actor Juhi Chawla's father for her hand in marriage.

In the video, shared by a Twitter user, Salman appears in a printed blue polo and a hat, where he describes Juhi as a sweet and adorable girl. When asked by the host about the outcome of his proposal, Salman revealed that Juhi's father declined his proposal, saying that he did not fit the bill.

Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan have acted together only in the comedy film Deewana Mastana (1997) alongside Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Salman had a special appearance in the David Dhawan-directed movie. Juhi tied the knot with businessman Jay Mehta in 1995 and the couple has two children together, a daughter named Jhanvi and a son named Arjun.

In 2022, Juhi was seen in the Prime Video film Sharmaji Namkeen, which marked the last film role of the late Rishi Kapoor. She also appeared in the web series Hush Hush on Prime Video alongside Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. His upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is set to release on April 21, 2023.

Additionally, he will reprise his role as an Indian spy in the action film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif later this year.

