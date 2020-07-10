Ahmad Shah becomes youngest Pakistani to receive two YouTube play buttons

Congratulations are in order for child star Ahmed Shah as he has become the youngest Pakistani Youtuber to achieve Silver and Gold play button at the age of 5 years.

"Ahmad Shah Has become the Youngest Pakistani YouTuber who Achieved Silver and Gold play button in the age of 5 years. Love you, fans," read the caption under his Instagram post.

Shah has a total of 1.14 million subscribers on YouTube. He also posted a video on his channel, in which he is unboxing the play buttons he received.

Pakistani’s can’t seem to get enough of Ahmed Shah. He’s cute, he’s entertaining and usually steals the spotlight from even the biggest stars.

The ever-so-adorable Ahmed, hailing from Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa, became an overnight sensation after his viral TikTok video which featured him saying the infamous “Peechay Tau Dekho” line.

Ever since then, he has been a part of various Ramazan shows. He appears in each episode of Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan and has rubbed shoulders with various celebrities appearing as guests on the transmission.

