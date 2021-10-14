Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak

The new parents in K-town, celebrity couple Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan are over the moon since they welcomed their little bundle of joy, daughter Alyana Falak.

While congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for the couple, the parents have also shared glimpses of their daughter on their social media handles with their fan following.

Turning to Instagram, the Ijazat singer shared the latest adorable video of their daughter Alyana. Donning a gorgeous yellow dress, baby Alyana looked like the perfect princess.

In the aforementioned video, the dotting father Falak shares a heart-warming moment of little Alyana while he babysits her. Having the time of his life, Shabir seems to love the father-daughter time.

Keeping everything transparent with their admirers, Sarah and Falak have fondly shared snippets from their daily routine as they embark on a new journey.

Moreover, Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.