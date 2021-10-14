Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak

Web Desk
03:50 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak
Share

The new parents in K-town, celebrity couple Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan are over the moon since they welcomed their little bundle of joy, daughter Alyana Falak.

While congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for the couple, the parents have also shared glimpses of their daughter on their social media handles with their fan following.

Turning to Instagram, the Ijazat singer shared the latest adorable video of their daughter Alyana. Donning a gorgeous yellow dress, baby Alyana looked like the perfect princess.

In the aforementioned video, the dotting father Falak shares a heart-warming moment of little Alyana while he babysits her. Having the time of his life, Shabir seems to love the father-daughter time.

Keeping everything transparent with their admirers, Sarah and Falak have fondly shared snippets from their daily routine as they embark on a new journey.

Moreover, Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year. 

Falak Shabir pens a heartwarming note for Sarah ... 05:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

Congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, who welcomed a new addition to ...

More From This Category
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat ...
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Imran Ashraf aka 'Bhola' showcases his ...
05:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new ...
04:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Birthday wishes pour in as Ertugrul star Esra ...
03:05 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest hit show
02:00 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Indians go gaga as video of a romantic Pakistani ...
01:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr