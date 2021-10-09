Falak Shabir pens a heartwarming note for Sarah Khan after daughter's birth

Congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, who welcomed a new addition to their family.

The baby girl is named Alyana and the new parents in town are over the moon post the birth of their first child.

Now, the perfect husband Falak who never shies away from publicly showering love on his wife has penned a heartfelt note as he is left in awe of Sarah's bravery.

Lauding her for effortlessly juggling her personal and professional life, Falak summarises his gratitude in a bunch of sweet words whilst sharing an adorable video of the Laapata star and the newborn.

"When it comes to true strength and the ability to endure pain, women blow us away. The morning sickness, the heartburn, the sleeplessness, backaches, mood swings and what not!," he wrote.

"Then there's also the mental stress of worrying that the baby they're carrying is healthy, juggling work with pregnancy exhaustion, trying to plan out the nursery down to the last perfectly matched detail and coming up with a baby name that's unique enough to stand out! "

"I'm convinced that mothers are superheroes, the singer wrote, because they can handle anything the universe has to throw at them! "Sarah, you're not just a mother of my child but also the beat of my heart. I promise to love you and protect you and our daughter till the day I die.", he concluded.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he announced the arrival of his daughter. Hira Mani, Nida Yasir and Sabeeka Imam posted a heartfelt message expressing their joy at hearing the happy news.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.