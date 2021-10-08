Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir celebrate baby girl’s arrival
11:28 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Pakistani film and TV actress Sarah Khan on Friday shared a video of her newborn daughter on Instagram.
The brief video shared by the actress shows her husband Falak Shabir reciting azaan to the couple's first child.
Earlier, the Zindagi singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the hand of the newborn and announced the good news of the baby's arrival.
He wrote, “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUxNCBcIIPx/?utm_medium=copy_link
