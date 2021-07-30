Nora Fatehi celebrates 30m Instagram followers with sizzling photoshoot in Morocco

Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since her claim to fame Dilbar.

This time around, Fatehi's latest photoshoot breaks the internet as she celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, Nora is a sight to behold in a fiery animal print bralette and thigh-slit skirt.

"30 MILLION we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion..love u guys lets gooooo", she captioned while treating her fan with beautiful portraits.

Dressed to the nines, the $6,000 ensemble accentuated Fatehi perfectly tone body and without a doubt, she looked stunning.

The 29-year-old has attracted huge attention with her edgy personality and super amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released Zaalima Coca Cola’.