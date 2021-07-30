Nora Fatehi celebrates 30m Instagram followers with sizzling photoshoot in Morocco
Share
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since her claim to fame Dilbar.
This time around, Fatehi's latest photoshoot breaks the internet as she celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram.
Leaving the temperature soaring high, Nora is a sight to behold in a fiery animal print bralette and thigh-slit skirt.
"30 MILLION we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion..love u guys lets gooooo", she captioned while treating her fan with beautiful portraits.
View this post on Instagram
Dressed to the nines, the $6,000 ensemble accentuated Fatehi perfectly tone body and without a doubt, she looked stunning.
The 29-year-old has attracted huge attention with her edgy personality and super amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.
On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released Zaalima Coca Cola’.
Nora Fatehi’s belly dance moves in ‘Zaalima ... 04:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping dance moves in the new ...
- Sindh govt imposes lockdown in Karachi to stem spread of Covid-1902:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
-
-
-
- Business community agrees to increase tax revenue in a meeting with ...11:46 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021