Ushna Shah’s BTS pictures from RDB’s song Kangna receive immense backlash

An incredibly gifted actress Ushna Shah is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With killer looks and a charming persona, the Balaa makes stunning wardrobe choices.

A crusader of sorts who is vocal about her opinions, the 31-year-old has never shied away from sharing bold and beautiful pictures on her social media and this time is no exception either.

The Bashar Momin star recently posted BTS pictures from the shoot of RDB’s song Kangna. Dressed to the nines in a gorgeous bridal ensemble by Nickie Nina, Shah looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Spreading like wildfire, the BTS pictures were lambasted owing to Shah's revealing outfit that the netizens deemed too 'vulgar' and 'inappropriate'.

Moreover, the moral police criticized her and made demeaning remarks regarding the actress.

On the work front, Ushna's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and is being loved by the drama buffs.