Sara Loren sets temperature soaring with new bold photoshoot
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Lollywood diva Sara Loren's fashion photoshoot have been creating waves amongst the public as the drop-dead gorgeous actress looked stunning in the latest clicks.

Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the stunning Sara left the temperature soaring high. However, the Anjuman star has created an uproar due to her bold fashion photoshoot and revealing wardrobe.

Adorning layers of black gorgeousness, the Murder 3 star posed and sparkled with her wavy hair looking super pretty. Her styling and makeup for the shoot is done by Sajid Wahab while the photography is done by Raza Jaffri. 

Moreover, she also dressed up in and light blue pastel outfit with shimmery heels looking beyond stunning in other pictures.

Sara who is also known as Mona Lisa is experimental when it comes to fashion and the 35-year-old fashionista's shoot is proof of her unapologetic style.

The moral brigade did not hold back and highlighted the choice of her clothing. Some unpleasant comments also poured under Loren's picture. 

Loren is hands down one of the most talented, beautiful and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry.

She has worked in successful projects like Mahnoor, Mehar-un-Nisa, Makan, Mehar Bano Aur Shah Bano, Sandal, Umrao Jan-e-Adaa, Madhosh, and Main Mar Gai Shaukat Ali.

