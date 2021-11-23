Imran Khan wins international award for his contributions to sports
Pakistani PM was declared International Sports Personality
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the captain of the country’s first-ever World Cup-winning side, has won UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.
According to the report of Gulf News, United Arab Emirates has awarded Khan the prestigious sports honor in light of his contribution to sports, including leading the Pakistan cricket team to win the 1992 Cricket World Cup.
The ceremony to announce the winners of the Creative Sports Award was held on Monday in Dubai while the premier has been invited to receive his award to be held at Expo 2020, Dubai on January 9.
Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who is also a close aide of Pakistani PM, shared the news on Twitter. “PM Imran Khan wins the prestigious Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for his contribution to sports. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Award honors individuals with remarkable achievements in their lives & contributions globally”, he wrote on the microblogging platform.
PM Imran Khan wins prestigious Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for his contribution to sports. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Award honors individuals with remarkable achievements in their lives & contributions globally. pic.twitter.com/feziWsNRCq— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 23, 2021
MBR Creative Sports Award honors persons, teams and organizations who made major sporting contributions in Emirates and globally. It aimed to celebrate and promote the best initiatives in projects or programmes in the sporting field.
