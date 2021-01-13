Imran Khan wins the ICC poll for best captain
12:14 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister of Pakistan has won the International Cricket Council poll for the best captain.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday asked Twitter users to vote for the best captain.

The poll included four legends including Pakistan's former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, South Africa captain AB de Villiers and the Australia women's cricket team skipper Meg Lanning.

The main focus behind the whole poll run by the ICC was that averages of players improve as a captain and leader and thus, they were the true 'pacesetters' in modern-day cricket.

At least 500,000 people voted and after a neck to neck competition, between Pakistan and India,  Prime Minister Imran Khan emerged victorious with 47 percent of votes.

Virat Kohli remained runner up with 46 percent of the vote.

AB de Villiers received only seven percent of the vote while Meg Lanning received only one percent.

