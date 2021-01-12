'Baita idhar aao': Woman fails to recognise Shahid Afridi in viral video
Share
All-rounder Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is known for his jaw-dropping sixes and magical batting.
Recently, social media was left in shock when a Pakistani woman at the airport failed to recognise the Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi.
While this might be an awkward situation leaving public figures shocked, Afridi responded in a very polite manner.
In the viral video, the elderly woman can be seen waving at the cricketer, requesting him to click a picture with her daughters:
"Arey Baita idhar aao, yeh larkiyan keh rahi hain tum Shahid Afridi ho. Aik picture to lelo? (Hey son, please come here. These girls are saying you are Shahid Afridi. Please take a picture with us?"
The ever well-mannered Afridi obliged to her request and humbly talked to the woman. Here is the video:
View this post on Instagram
As the clip went viral on almost all social media platforms, Twitter exploded with praises for the cricket legend over his down to earth nature.
Shahid Afridi is love. Such a cutie😭💘— #CricketIsNotCricketWithoutAfridi😪💔🇵🇰 (@LoyalAfridian10) January 11, 2021
Most beautiful vid of the decade. 👑 https://t.co/uGUjYmdftJ
Afridi is such a humble man ❤ https://t.co/qRKvdCvL9T— Rehan Zia 🇵🇰 (@RehanZia5) January 11, 2021
Some were simply in shock that how the Pakistani woman didn't recognize Shahid Afridi.
How’s this possible a desi woman doesn’t know who Afridi is pic.twitter.com/Esrp2KldXh— Ghumman (@emclub77) January 10, 2021
Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 league 09:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined Lahore Qalandars for the next of the ...
- Pakistan committed to boost ties with Afghanistan, PM tells Afghan ...11:09 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Turkish televangelist sentenced to more than 1,000 years over sex ...10:19 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Maid poisons employer's family, runs off with valuables in Karachi09:51 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani student sets record of scaling 7,324m peak in winter09:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Youngest Pakistani MP bears expenses to set up Nadra office in south ...09:01 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party05:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are having a blast in Dubai05:17 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Imran Abbas meets Celal Al alongside team of Diriliş: Ertuğrul05:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021