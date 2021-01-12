'Baita idhar aao': Woman fails to recognise Shahid Afridi in viral video

All-rounder Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is known for his jaw-dropping sixes and magical batting.

Recently, social media was left in shock when a Pakistani woman at the airport failed to recognise the Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi.

While this might be an awkward situation leaving public figures shocked, Afridi responded in a very polite manner.

In the viral video, the elderly woman can be seen waving at the cricketer, requesting him to click a picture with her daughters:

"Arey Baita idhar aao, yeh larkiyan keh rahi hain tum Shahid Afridi ho. Aik picture to lelo? (Hey son, please come here. These girls are saying you are Shahid Afridi. Please take a picture with us?"

The ever well-mannered Afridi obliged to her request and humbly talked to the woman. Here is the video:

As the clip went viral on almost all social media platforms, Twitter exploded with praises for the cricket legend over his down to earth nature.

Some were simply in shock that how the Pakistani woman didn't recognize Shahid Afridi.

