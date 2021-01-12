Youngest Pakistani MP bears expenses to set up Nadra office in south Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH – A lawmaker of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has donated a building and set up a centre of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in a city of south Punjab, fulfilling the long-standing demand of locals after they were neglected by the PTI-led government.

Malik Ghulam Mohammad Raza Rabbani Khar, who is youngest member of the National Assembly, on Tuesday inaugurated the office in Sanawan, a town in Muzaffargarh district.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, "Due to govts lack of cooperation had to donate building and bear the burden of setting it according to Nadra standards through personal finances. Alhamdulillah happy to have delivered."

Happy to finally innaugarate Nadra Centre in Sanawan which was a long held demand of the people. Due to govts lack of cooperation had to donate building and bear the burden of setting it according to Nadra standards through personal finances. Alhamdulillah happy to have delivered pic.twitter.com/USDBWyxcDa — Raza Rabbani Khar (@razarabbanikhar) January 12, 2021

Raza Rabbani Khar was elected from Muzaffargarh in the 2018 general elections at the age of 25. He belongs to the well-known Khar family. He is the son of former minister Malik Ghulam Rabbani Khar and brother of Hina Rabbani Khar, former foreign minister of Pakistan.

Raza is also a member of the Standing Committees on Energy, CPEC and Cabinet Division.

Nadra as an independent and autonomous agency works under the interior secretary. It regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration database of all Pakistanis.

Besides other responsibilities, it is responsible for issuing computerized national identity cards to the citizens.