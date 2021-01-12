Youngest Pakistani MP bears expenses to set up Nadra office in south Punjab

PPP lawmaker fulfils a long-standing demand of people in Sanawan, a town in Punjab's Muzaffargarh district, facing neglect for years
Web Desk
09:01 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Youngest Pakistani MP bears expenses to set up Nadra office in south Punjab
Share

MUZAFFARGARH – A lawmaker of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has donated a building and set up a centre of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in a city of south Punjab, fulfilling the long-standing demand of locals after they were neglected by the PTI-led government. 

Malik Ghulam Mohammad Raza Rabbani Khar, who is youngest member of the National Assembly, on Tuesday inaugurated the office in Sanawan, a town in Muzaffargarh district. 

Taking to twitter, he wrote, "Due to govts lack of cooperation had to donate building and bear the burden of setting it according to Nadra standards through personal finances. Alhamdulillah happy to have delivered."

Raza Rabbani Khar was elected from Muzaffargarh in the 2018 general elections at the age of 25. He belongs to the well-known Khar family. He is the son of former minister Malik Ghulam Rabbani Khar and brother of Hina Rabbani Khar, former foreign minister of Pakistan.

Raza is also a member of the Standing Committees on Energy, CPEC and Cabinet Division.

Nadra as an independent and autonomous agency works under the interior secretary. It regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration database of all Pakistanis.

Besides other responsibilities, it is responsible for issuing computerized national identity cards to the citizens. 

More From This Category
Pakistan committed to boost ties with ...
11:09 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistani student sets record of scaling 7,324m ...
09:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Maid poisons employer's family, runs off with ...
09:51 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan forms committee to probe Broadsheet ...
07:54 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
‘Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in ...
07:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
President Alvi underlines need for skills ...
06:13 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Baita idhar aao': Woman fails to recognise Shahid Afridi in viral video
07:40 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr