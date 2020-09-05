Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Balochistan
Web Desk
06:41 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Balochistan
Share

QUETTA – A female journalist was killed in a firing incident in Turbat, Balochistan, local media reported on Saturday.

She was a morning show host in PTV Bolan, the editor of Balochi magazine Dazgohar and an artist. She used to raise voice for gender equality and campaigned for women’s empowerment in Balochistan.

The body of the deceased journalist has been handed over to family after postmortem while an investigation into the matter has been launched, ARY News reported. 

More From This Category
Second Wheat Imported Vessel Discharged
03:35 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
India issues around 12,44000 domicile ...
01:53 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
4000 social media accounts blocked over sharing ...
01:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
Ambassador Munir Akram pays homage to martyrs of ...
12:22 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
Defense Day: COAS Bajwa lays floral wreath at ...
10:50 AM | 6 Sep, 2020
Russia acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in ...
10:27 AM | 6 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi inaugurates library in Tank
06:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr