Shahid Afridi inaugurates library in Tank
06:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Shahid Afridi inaugurates library in Tank
PESHAWAR – Pakistani all rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday inaugurated restoration of book library in Tank district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Jatoi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, Tehsil Municipal Officer Muhammad Faizan Marwat and DSP Iqbal Baloch was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Afridi said that education is must for development of a country and it is basic right of a child but unfortunately 30 million children have no access to education.

Shahid Afridi said that the aim of restoration of library is to facilitate children in getting modern education. He said that computers would also be provided to library that was closed for the last 15 years.

He said that Shahid Afridi Foundation will work to resolve the long lasting drinking water problem of district Tank.

He said that youth of southern districts have good talent of sports but due to unavailability of facilities including grounds, the potential go waste.

He said that Shahid Afridi Foundation plans to establish cricket academy in Tank.

