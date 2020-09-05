Top Russian general lauds professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces
Web Desk
08:15 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Top Russian general lauds professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces
Share

RAWALPINDI – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, met General Valery V. Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation during his visit to Moscow. 

CJCSC is on two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum. 

Matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. 

General Valery V. Gerasimov lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Chairman JCSC will also attend closing ceremony of ‘International Military Games – 2020’ at Moscow. Pakistan Armed Forces have been regular participants of the said games for past three years.

More From This Category
Second Wheat Imported Vessel Discharged
03:35 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
India issues around 12,44000 domicile ...
01:53 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
4000 social media accounts blocked over sharing ...
01:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
Ambassador Munir Akram pays homage to martyrs of ...
12:22 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
Defense Day: COAS Bajwa lays floral wreath at ...
10:50 AM | 6 Sep, 2020
Russia acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in ...
10:27 AM | 6 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi inaugurates library in Tank
06:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr