Maid poisons employer's family, runs off with valuables in Karachi
KARACHI – A maid, who was hired a day earlier, in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, poisoned her employers and took off with Rs 500,000 worth of valuables.
The couple’s three children remained safe as they had not eaten the home-cooked meal that day.
The parents were taken to hospital after they had gone to sleep in the afternoon and had not woken up past evening prayers. The wife succumbed to the poisoning after two days in the ICU, whereas the husband survived, but has still not recovered, three days after the incident.
The poisoned food has been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing and results are awaited.
A friend of the family shared a picture of the murderous maid, and has appealed to the people to be vigilant while hiring household help.
A case was yet to be filed with the local police till the filing of this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
