Heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab; more showers expected this week

LAHORE – Heavy rain lashes Lahore and parts of Punjab, causing waterlogging while power supply remains disrupted.

The rainfall varied from light to heavy across the city, bringing relief from the heat and humidity in provincial capital. Several areas including Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Nishtar Town, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Johar Town received widespread rain.

The downpour flooded low-lying areas and roads, causing difficulties for residents and motorists. Sjhowers also caused dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to trip, leading to power outages in many parts of the city.

In response to the rain,the Lahore district administration and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore actively worked to manage water drainage.

WASA reported that Lakshmi Chowk recorded the highest rainfall at 95 mm, followed by Gulberg with 65 mm, and Upper Mall with 50 mm. Other significant measurements included 66 mm in Mughalpura, 46 mm in Tajpura, and 62 mm in Nishtar Town. The meteorological department has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours.

The monsoon season has begun in Punjab, with promises of afternoon and nighttime showers to relieve the heat and humidity over the next few days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted significant rain during the afternoon and nighttime in Lahore, expected to provide much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity.

The PMD predicts that the rain will reduce humidity and heat levels, with intermittent showers continuing for the next three to four days.

In anticipation of the heavy rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert. Following the heavy rain, district administration and WASA officials were seen actively managing water drainage.