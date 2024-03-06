Search

Imran Khan backs Pakistan Army's top brass' statement on May 9 probe

09:49 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has voiced support for a recent statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s leadership regarding an investigation into the violent incidents of May 9, stating that his party holds no hostility towards the military.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, pledged to ensure the prosecution of those responsible for the May 9 attacks, including planners, instigators, abettors, perpetrators, and desecrators of martyrs’ monuments, as well as attackers of military installations.

The May 9 attacks erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case last year, leading to violent protests.

During an informal exchange with journalists at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the former prime minister affirmed his support for the CCC’s declaration, emphasizing the necessity of holding accountable those involved in the May 9 incidents.

Khan called for a comprehensive inquiry into the violent attacks and suggested the formation of a commission to investigate the events of May 9.

He clarified to reporters that his party is not anti-military and does not seek confrontation with the armed forces.

Addressing concerns about reserved seats, Khan criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for denying PTI reserved seats for women and minorities, labeling the decision unjust to PTI’s female workers. He also accused the ECP of widespread rigging in the February 8 general elections.

The PTI leader announced plans for a peaceful protest against election rigging on March 10, asserting the democratic right of every party to engage in peaceful demonstrations.

Responding to another query, Imran Khan highlighted the dire state of the country’s finances, with 70% of revenue allocated to servicing interest and debt. He disclosed writing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to request an audit of the February 8 polls before granting loans to Islamabad, stressing the importance of economic stability tied to political stability.

In other developments, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan revealed that Imran Khan had nominated Omar Ayub as a candidate for the Leader of the Opposition position in the National Assembly. PTI intends to challenge the issue of reserved seats in the Sindh and Peshawar high courts, with hopes of a resolution in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

Gold & Silver

05:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Gold price surges by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.19 751.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.36 917.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

