Imran Khan backs Pakistan Army's top brass' statement on May 9 probe

RAWALPINDI – Imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has voiced support for a recent statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s leadership regarding an investigation into the violent incidents of May 9, stating that his party holds no hostility towards the military.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, pledged to ensure the prosecution of those responsible for the May 9 attacks, including planners, instigators, abettors, perpetrators, and desecrators of martyrs’ monuments, as well as attackers of military installations.

The May 9 attacks erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case last year, leading to violent protests.

During an informal exchange with journalists at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the former prime minister affirmed his support for the CCC’s declaration, emphasizing the necessity of holding accountable those involved in the May 9 incidents.

Khan called for a comprehensive inquiry into the violent attacks and suggested the formation of a commission to investigate the events of May 9.

He clarified to reporters that his party is not anti-military and does not seek confrontation with the armed forces.

Addressing concerns about reserved seats, Khan criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for denying PTI reserved seats for women and minorities, labeling the decision unjust to PTI’s female workers. He also accused the ECP of widespread rigging in the February 8 general elections.

The PTI leader announced plans for a peaceful protest against election rigging on March 10, asserting the democratic right of every party to engage in peaceful demonstrations.

Responding to another query, Imran Khan highlighted the dire state of the country’s finances, with 70% of revenue allocated to servicing interest and debt. He disclosed writing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to request an audit of the February 8 polls before granting loans to Islamabad, stressing the importance of economic stability tied to political stability.

In other developments, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan revealed that Imran Khan had nominated Omar Ayub as a candidate for the Leader of the Opposition position in the National Assembly. PTI intends to challenge the issue of reserved seats in the Sindh and Peshawar high courts, with hopes of a resolution in accordance with the law and the Constitution.