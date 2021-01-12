Pakistani student sets record of scaling 7,324m peak in winter

ISLAMABAD – Saad Munawar, a student of MS Information Systems at 'NUST Military College of Signals,' has set a new record by scaling 'Yazghil Sar Peak' in the Hispar Muztagh sub-range of the Karakorum mountain range in winter.

Leading a team of five mountaineers, Saad climbed the 7,324 meters (24,028 ft), which is the 87th highest peak in the world and 37th in Pakistan, on Sunday.

No other mountaineer prior to Saad has ever performed this feat in winters. In 2019, Saad Munawar set his 1st world record of being the only mountaineer to traverse the 3 highest mountain ranges of the world, on foot, covering 665 kilometres in a span of 23 days.

All of them managed to reach the peak, cementing their names in the record books, as no one had dared perform this task in winters.

Pride of Pakistan



Saad Munawar a Student of MS Information System at NUST Military College of Signals Set a new World Record on January 10, 2021 by scaling Yazgil Sar Peak in Hispar (a sub range) in the Mighty Karakoram Range.



©Kamran pic.twitter.com/NVmafAVYPV — #BeautifulPakistan🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@LandofPakistan) January 12, 2021

Earlier, Saad had set another world record in 2019 for traversing the three highest mountain ranges of the world on foot, travelling 665 kilometers in 23 days.