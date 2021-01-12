Pakistani student sets record of scaling 7,324m peak in winter
Web Desk
09:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistani student sets record of scaling 7,324m peak in winter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Saad Munawar, a student of MS Information Systems at 'NUST Military College of Signals,' has set a new record by scaling 'Yazghil Sar Peak' in the Hispar Muztagh sub-range of the Karakorum mountain range in winter.

Leading a team of five mountaineers, Saad climbed the 7,324 meters (24,028 ft), which is the 87th highest peak in the world and 37th in Pakistan, on Sunday.

All of them managed to reach the peak, cementing their names in the record books, as no one had dared perform this task in winters.

Earlier, Saad had set another world record in 2019 for traversing the three highest mountain ranges of the world on foot, travelling 665 kilometers in 23 days.

More From This Category
Pakistan committed to boost ties with ...
11:09 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan stays committed to strengthen bilateral ...
10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Youngest Pakistani MP bears expenses to set up ...
09:01 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Maid poisons employer's family, runs off with ...
09:51 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan forms committee to probe Broadsheet ...
07:54 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
‘Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in ...
07:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Baita idhar aao': Woman fails to recognise Shahid Afridi in viral video
07:40 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr