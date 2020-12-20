Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 league
Web Desk
09:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 league
Share

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined Lahore Qalandars for the next of the Abu Dhabi T10 League which will be played from January 28, 2021 to February 6 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. 

He had signed a similar deal in 2019, but the PCB then refused to issue NOCs for all active as well as retired Pakistani players to feature in the league. 

"Shahid Afridi is an exciting and experienced cricketer. The Qalandars family is proud to welcome him back as an icon player for this season of Abu Dhabi T10," Sameen Rana, CEO of Qalandars, said. "We look forward to welcoming him to Qalandars family and hope that his presence will take the team to new heights in the season." 

Afridi also expressed his gratitude in joining the franchise for the next edition of the 10-over competition. 

“I am really honoured to become a part of the Lahore Qalandars franchise,” said Afridi. “League cricket is not just about playing one month of high-quality cricket. I believe the core purpose of the competition is to nurture the young talent. In that regard, I think there is no franchise better than Lahore Qalandars because they’ve done a lot of work off the field in bringing forward the young talent.”

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi smashes 58 off 23 balls ... 08:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

This is what he does the best! Pakistan's former star all-rounder Shahid Afridi hit another half-century of his T20 ...

More From This Category
Messi equals Pele’s record
09:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
PAKvNZ: 40-year-old Hafeez sets new cricket record
03:24 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
'Big Ramy' wins Mr Olympia 2020
06:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
New Zealand win 2nd T20 to seal series again ...
02:15 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pakistan face New Zealand in 2nd T20 tomorrow
08:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against ...
03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's 3-year-old Imran Khan with his family
04:55 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr