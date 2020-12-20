Firdous Ashiq Awan accepts challenge to fight with Maryam Nawaz in the ring
09:59 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday agreed to box with PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing a press conference with boxers Amir Khan and Muhammad Waseem in Lahore, Firdous said that she wants to have a match with people who will come up to her level.

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan challenged the CM Punjab aide to defeat PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in the ring. Khan and his wife are in Lahore for the WBC Middle East title fight.

Firdous accepted the challenge and slammed the PML-N leadership by saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already knocked out Nawaz Sharif using his legal punches.

The government was in talks with the British authorities to have the former prime minister deported, Firdous added.

Interestingly, former MPA and PML-N leader Azma Bokhari responded back on Twitter, saying that Maryam Nawaz was a "Rajkumari" who was trying to save the masses from the government's punches of inflation, unemployment, and corruption.

Maryam Nawaz is representing her party in the rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement, or PDM, a coalition of political parties in Pakistan against the government of Imran Khan.

