1, 2, 3… Firdous Ashiq Awan shows her martial arts skills!
04:37 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan recently 'participated' in a martial arts competition at a special school in Punjab, where she presented a powerful demonstration of her strength by breaking a pile of tiles in ONE punch.
