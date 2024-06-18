WATCH: Rain in Makkah bring respite from intense heat wave during Hajj 2024

RIYADH – Over 18lac pilgrims performed this year's Hajj and the key challenge came from scorching heatwave, with over dozen people succumbed during annual pilgrimage.

Amid the heat, holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah, and the plain of Arafat in Makkah get heavy rainfall, providing much-needed relief to the pilgrims.

The rain improved weather conditions, and turned down the mercury. Hajj pilgrims thanked Allah Almighty for the rain, which also created a more comfortable and pleasant environment for the ongoing Hajj rituals.

Several areas in Makkah, including surrounding neighborhoods, also received rainfall, further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere during this sacred time.

The sudden change in weather has been welcomed by both local residents and Hajj pilgrims, who have been enduring scorching summer heat in recent weeks.