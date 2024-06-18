WATCH: Rain in Makkah bring respite from intense heat wave during Hajj 2024

RIYADH – Over 18lac pilgrims performed this year's Hajj and the key challenge came from scorching heatwave, with over dozen people succumbed during annual pilgrimage.
Amid the heat, holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah, and the plain of Arafat in Makkah get heavy rainfall, providing much-needed relief to the pilgrims.
The rain improved weather conditions, and turned down the mercury. Hajj pilgrims thanked Allah Almighty for the rain, which also created a more comfortable and pleasant environment for the ongoing Hajj rituals.
Several areas in Makkah, including surrounding neighborhoods, also received rainfall, further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere during this sacred time.
The sudden change in weather has been welcomed by both local residents and Hajj pilgrims, who have been enduring scorching summer heat in recent weeks.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
