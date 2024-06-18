Sindh govt assures funding for prosthetic leg for Sanghar camel

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced to bear finances for a prosthetic leg of Sanghar camel, whose leg was chopped off by a landlord.
As the incident sent shockwaves across the country, the Secretary of Livestock visited the animal shelter in the provincial capital per Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's directives.
The camel is currently receiving care at shelter, with Sindh government covering their treatment costs. Former Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also ordered arranging prosthetic leg for camel from Dubai.
Officials revealed that camel's leg is healing. The poor camel was injured when a landlord allegedly chopped off its leg as punishment for foraging in his field. The owner, Soomar Behan, a poor peasant, refused to identify the culprit, leading to an FIR filed by police against six unknown persons.
Members of animal shelter are also looking for options for prosthetic leg for the camel, with consultations planned with experts from UAE.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
