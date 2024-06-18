Sindh govt assures funding for prosthetic leg for Sanghar camel

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced to bear finances for a prosthetic leg of Sanghar camel, whose leg was chopped off by a landlord.

As the incident sent shockwaves across the country, the Secretary of Livestock visited the animal shelter in the provincial capital per Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's directives.

The camel is currently receiving care at shelter, with Sindh government covering their treatment costs. Former Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also ordered arranging prosthetic leg for camel from Dubai.

Officials revealed that camel's leg is healing. The poor camel was injured when a landlord allegedly chopped off its leg as punishment for foraging in his field. The owner, Soomar Behan, a poor peasant, refused to identify the culprit, leading to an FIR filed by police against six unknown persons.

Members of animal shelter are also looking for options for prosthetic leg for the camel, with consultations planned with experts from UAE.