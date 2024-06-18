Search

From Hania Aamir to Ayeza Khan, Here’s how Pakistani stars are celebrating Eidul Adha 2024

Web Desk
11:28 AM | 18 Jun, 2024
Eid ul Adha festive season is in full swing, with top celebrities are having quality time. Lollywood celebrities are sharing wishes and vibrant outfits on social media, adding to the festive spirit.

From Ayeza Khan and Hania Aamir, stars are having family gatherings. Top tier stars shared glimpses of 'Meaty' Eid celebrations online.

Showbiz stars celebrated and looking like royalty with her intricate outfits and elegant makeup.

Eid ul Adha looks 2024

