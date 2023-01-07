Search

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari celebrate first wedding anniversary

Web Desk 03:45 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari celebrate first wedding anniversary
Source: Ali Ansari (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are one year strong and the stunning couple are celebrating it by taking a trip down memory lane.

The duo, who got married in 2021, is celebrating their first anniversary around family. Photos from the up-close night were shared by the couple on her Instagram.

Turning to the photo-sharing app, the Mushkil star shared a clip of herself and Ali cutting their anniversary cake. In another visual, the couple posed happily for the camera. Saboor also posted a selfie with hubby dearest.

'This is Us

A little bit crazy a little bit loud & a whole lot of love ????

Today we celebrate the best decision we ever made

A year ago, I wouldn’t have pictured my life the way it is now, everything is better with you everything is better since you.

One year down forever to go

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

I love you endlessly ♥️

I pinky promise to annoy you forever ????

Zindagi main tum hou

Is baat se zindagi hae ????????

@aliansari_a2 ♥️,' captioned the NaqabZan star.

'Happy Anniversary Sweetheart ❤️

Can’t believe it’s been just a year, feels like I’ve been with you forever. Ive learnt beautiful things from you on a regular basis. You make me proud, happy, loved and so much more! Looking forward to exploring the world with you. Blessed to have you as my life partner, love you to the moon and back ????

Evil Eyes Off. Say MashaAllah. @sabooraly ❤️????❤️', captioned Ansari.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

On the work front, Saboor rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain and appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.

