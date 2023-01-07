Moonis Elahi’s friend ‘abducted’ by men riding black Vigo vehicles in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Mooni Elahi said his friend was abducted by some unknown men riding black-coloured vehicles in Lahore.

The son of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi shared CCTV footage of the incident on the Twitter, adding that some men reached the crime scene by Vigo vehicles and took his friend with them.

He said the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had denied detaining him. “After some days he [Moonis’ friend] would be taken to FIA and forced to lodge FIR”.

کل میرے ایک دوست کو 2 کالے ویگو میں کچھ لوگوں نے لاہور میں اٹھا لیا۔ ایف آئی اے والے قسمیں کھاتے ہیں ہم نے نہیں اٹھایا ۔اب کچھ دن بعد اچانک ایف آئی اے کو پہنچا دیا جائے گا اور ان کو مجبور کیا جائے گا پرچہ دو ۔ آپ لوگوں کو سمجھ نہیں آتی کہ ہم نے پی ڈی ایم کے ساتھ نہیں ملنا۔ pic.twitter.com/HLSed9FkSn — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) January 7, 2023

Without naming anyone, he said: “Why do you not understand that we will not join the PDM”.

Moonis Elahi has not shared the identity of the friend, who has been abducted from the capital city of Punjab.