Details of Maryam Nazwaz’s three-hour long surgery in Switzerland surface

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz went under the knife in Swiss city of Geneva on Friday, and now the details of her surgery have surfaced.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent thyroid surgery at a hospital in Geneva and it lasted for three hours.

Since only a handful of hospitals around the world conduct such surgeries, Maryam had to go to Geneva where it was done by the specialists in the field. Nawaz Sharif is also accompanying his daughter there.

Earlier, reports emerged that the PML-N stalwart underwent glands' surgery.

Maryam, in a statement to DailyPakistan, said she was recovering would soon return to Pakistan to resume political activities.

Maryam, a senior leader of the ruling PML-N, will return to her homeland in the second half of this month to assume her new responsibilities as the party’s chief organiser.