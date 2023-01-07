Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans awestruck in Punjabi avatar while shooting for ad

Indian actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill’s claim to fame shall always be Bigg Boss 13. During the last decade, she saw an ample increase in her fandom and made her debut as an actor in Sat Shri Akaal England.

The 28-year-old has once again given her massive fan following a reason to be excited. She has probably worked on a TV commercial, and a few pictures from the same have gone viral.

In the photos, Shehnaaz is seen in a typical Punjabi avatar. She is seen wearing a red salwar suit, and her hair is tied in a braid. A video of the upcoming project also has Shehnaaz serving tea to people during a festive celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

As the photos went viral, fans of Gill expressed their excitement over whether her upcoming project is an advertisement or a drama project.

Waiting.....!! Jo bhi hai.. But she is looking so pyaari!! #ShehnaazGill (Credit : insta) pic.twitter.com/ZOpAdr4Jww — ????Dimpy❤️Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth❤️ (@Dimpy66687338) January 7, 2023

Someone uploaded on YouTube too go like comment faster #ShehnaazGill https://t.co/7jjQDoIZl3 pic.twitter.com/CerzDDkLeR — Don't Stop Continue ✨ #Shehnuary (@faizalii10) January 7, 2023

Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video titled Moon Rise with singer Guru Randhawa. The music video is all set to release on January 10.

Besides this, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.