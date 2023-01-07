Search

Pakistan

Father of six dies while buying subsidised flour bag in Mirpur Khas

06:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Father of six dies while buying subsidised flour bag in Mirpur Khas
Source: social media

KARACHI – A labourer died of suffocation after a stampede occurred at a selling point of subsidised flour bags in Mirpur Khas city of Sindh on Saturday.

Reports said the incident occurred in Gulistan-e-Baldia Lawn near the commissioner’s office. The ill-fated labourer, who was father of six children, fell down due to rush at the selling point and died of suffocation.

Later, the relatives staged a protest in front of the press club by placing his body on the road.

The heart-wrenching incident comes as the prices of flour continue to soar in the market, making it difficult for poor people to meet the both ends amid skyrocketing inflation. 

Flour price reaches record high at Rs2500 per 20-kg bag in Karachi

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

