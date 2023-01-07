Father of six dies while buying subsidised flour bag in Mirpur Khas

KARACHI – A labourer died of suffocation after a stampede occurred at a selling point of subsidised flour bags in Mirpur Khas city of Sindh on Saturday.

Reports said the incident occurred in Gulistan-e-Baldia Lawn near the commissioner’s office. The ill-fated labourer, who was father of six children, fell down due to rush at the selling point and died of suffocation.

Later, the relatives staged a protest in front of the press club by placing his body on the road.

The heart-wrenching incident comes as the prices of flour continue to soar in the market, making it difficult for poor people to meet the both ends amid skyrocketing inflation.