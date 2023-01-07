Search

Immigration

Germany’s new right of residence becomes effective

Web Desk 07:24 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Germany’s new right of residence becomes effective
Source: https://www.traveldailymedia.com/germanys-new-right-of-residence-becomes-effective-from-1-jan/

MUNICH - Germany’s much-debated Right to Residence has become effective since the start of New Year, making it easier for outsiders to legalize their stay in the country.

The new law, which had been published in the Federal Law Gazette last year will give almost 140,000 foreigners who have been in Germany under a tolerated status, the chance to meet the necessary requirements to stay in Germany through an 18-month residence permit. 

German authorities are however ensuring that the law should extend only to those who have a clean criminal record and who have been in the country for five years as of 31 October, 2022.

"We want people who are already well integrated to have a fair chance of staying," Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

A 'tolerated stay permit' is issued to individuals who are principally obliged to leave the country, but their departure is temporarily not feasible.

Under the new rules, people up to the age of 27 will be granted an 18-month permit with the chance to obtain permanent residence after just three years.

The criteria for old adults is different and includes German language skills (A2), proof of identity, and being able to pay their own living expenses (with some exceptions).

It merits mentioning that there can't be any extension in right of residency permit, meaning that if people do not fulfill the requirements for a residency permit within a year and a half, they will be reverted to "tolerated stay" status.

There are over 2 lac tolerated foreigners residing in Germany and more than half of them are residing for a period longer than five years. 

Germany is facing shortage of skilled workers and is gearing up to attract more professionals from abroad; the cabinet wants a Canadian-style points system to attract workers who speak German or have relevant skills.

Experts say that Germany needs extra 400,000 immigrant workers a year; on the other hand opposition leader Friedrich Merz is of the opinion that native talent should be harnessed.

Immigration

Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

10:55 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

New Zealand conditions permanent residency with weight-loss for 'overweight' mommy

11:25 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

New Year's Eve: Here's how to enjoy fireworks and celebratory events in UAE

12:31 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

New Zealand offers nurses fast track residency

12:38 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Germany to welcome immigrants in large numbers - Here’s the catch 

03:09 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

UAE transitions into 2023 with 5 new laws concerning tax, employment and non-Muslims

07:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's forex reserves hit to new low after debt payment to ...

07:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2023

08:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: