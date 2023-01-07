Germany’s new right of residence becomes effective

MUNICH - Germany’s much-debated Right to Residence has become effective since the start of New Year, making it easier for outsiders to legalize their stay in the country.

The new law, which had been published in the Federal Law Gazette last year will give almost 140,000 foreigners who have been in Germany under a tolerated status, the chance to meet the necessary requirements to stay in Germany through an 18-month residence permit.

German authorities are however ensuring that the law should extend only to those who have a clean criminal record and who have been in the country for five years as of 31 October, 2022.

"We want people who are already well integrated to have a fair chance of staying," Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

A 'tolerated stay permit' is issued to individuals who are principally obliged to leave the country, but their departure is temporarily not feasible.

Under the new rules, people up to the age of 27 will be granted an 18-month permit with the chance to obtain permanent residence after just three years.

The criteria for old adults is different and includes German language skills (A2), proof of identity, and being able to pay their own living expenses (with some exceptions).

It merits mentioning that there can't be any extension in right of residency permit, meaning that if people do not fulfill the requirements for a residency permit within a year and a half, they will be reverted to "tolerated stay" status.

There are over 2 lac tolerated foreigners residing in Germany and more than half of them are residing for a period longer than five years.

Germany is facing shortage of skilled workers and is gearing up to attract more professionals from abroad; the cabinet wants a Canadian-style points system to attract workers who speak German or have relevant skills.

Experts say that Germany needs extra 400,000 immigrant workers a year; on the other hand opposition leader Friedrich Merz is of the opinion that native talent should be harnessed.